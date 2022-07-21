Three agencies make police reports over irregular bids flagged

Three government agencies have lodged police reports over irregular quotations from companies that submitted bids for contracts, some of which had passed checks and were awarded using public funds.

In its annual report released yesterday, the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) raised doubts about the authenticity of some of the bids received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in the financial year that ended in March.

It had recommended that the agencies investigate the matter.

For instance, the AGO had suspicions about two direct contracts awarded to a contractor by SLA where there were "tell-tale signs that cast doubt on the authenticity of quotations", but did not elaborate in its report on how much the contracts cost.

It also found another case where a contractor submitted bids that contained similar irregularities. SLA made police reports in both instances.

For NEA, the AGO's checks found possible irregularities in 61 of 364 approved grants between September 2018 and September last year, awarded under an NEA scheme related to raising the efficiency of the environmental services industry through the adoption of technology.

Under the scheme, NEA would co-fund a percentage of costs for companies to buy a new digital solution or equipment.

A total of $340,000 was given to the 61 irregular applications, out of a total of $5.62 million awarded in grants during the three-year period.

The problematic bids for MHA contracts came from star rate items, which are services and items that are not listed in the contracts.

One of the issues that the AGO flagged was that MHA had not adequately assessed bids on their cost, but a further examination of the bids themselves showed that a "substantial number of star rate items" were improper in the first place.

The AGO said 531 of 752 star rate items totalling $3.14 million, or about 34 per cent of the total value of such items checked, were problematic, although it did not elaborate on whether contracts were awarded to the problematic bids.

"As a result, there was inadequate assurance that value for money had been obtained for the star rate items," the report said.

All three agencies have since told the AGO that they will better equip their officers with skills to detect tell-tale signs of questionable applications and work on making their processes more rigorous.

An MHA spokesman said the ministry takes a serious view of the possible irregularities in quotations, and lodged police reports immediately after the AGO surfaced the issue. Based on investigations so far, MHA staff are not involved in the irregularities, she added.

Clement Yong