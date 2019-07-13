Thousands turn up at SPH scholarship fair

SINGAPORE - Thousands of people attended the Scholarships and Top Universities Fair 2019 held at Suntec Singapore on Saturday.

Held from 10am to 6pm, the one-day event drew crowds who were interested in meeting representatives from organisations and institutions of higher learning.

The fair, organised by Singapore Press Holdings, is the physical extension of the Straits Times Scholars Supplement.

This year's fair included more than 40 exhibitors representing 28 universities and other institutions of higher learning. Among them were also 11 organisations offering scholarships.

Local organisations offering scholarships include the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Changi Airport Group and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ivy League universities such as Brown University and Princeton University were in attendance, along with a number of top Australian and Canadian universities.