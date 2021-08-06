Thousands groove to NDP TikTok dance challenge

A TikTok dance challenge first uploaded on July 5 to accompany this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song has steadily drawn over 3,000 entries on the video sharing app, with everyone from students to local celebrities uploading their high-octane versions of the dance.

The original 30-second clip features the song, The Road Ahead, composed by singer-songwriter Linying and music producer Evan Low.

One month on, the challenge is still attracting entries. Over 200 videos of Singapore residents and their pets bopping to the tune were added to the platform yesterday.

Some, like second-generation artiste Joel Choo, 27, who filmed a rendition with his father, veteran actor Zhu Houren, compared the dance to an exercise routine worthy of a spin class substitute.

He said: "I think the song is great but I think the dance made it better!"

Among the enthusiastic participants is Mrs Jenny Teo, 49, who uses TikTok to bond with her two grandchildren and six children.

Since chancing upon the song and dance through her youngest son, the entrepreneur has joined the challenge, with videos of her nine-month-old granddaughter Azalea jiggling to the music and another of herself and her 63-year-old husband.

"We wanted it to be a good memory for Azalea, especially since she was born during the pandemic and has not been exposed to many things and places as a result," said Mrs Teo, who discovered TikTok about a year ago.

While her family will again not be able to meet up to watch the NDP on TV as they usually do, they will celebrate together virtually on Aug 21, when this year's parade will be held.

The dance challenge has also brought them closer, she said. "I strongly encourage parents who don't know TikTok to get involved in it and to find out why kids are laughing about videos on it," she added.

Even animals are joining the dance challenge, including an eight-year-old Persian cat named Nala.

Said Nala's owner Wennee Ho, 35, who runs TikTok account @nalacatbobafat: "I first saw a video on TikTok of a guy doing it at a bus stop; it was quite hilarious and I wanted to join in.

"I can't dance so I asked my boyfriend to do it but he couldn't do it too, so I got my cats to do it."

Singer-songwriter Jean Goh, 30, who was one of many who parodied the video through exaggerated moves, said: "I think it's always hard to compete with old favourites like Home and Where I Belong, but at least this year, it seems like everyone wants to blow off some steam."

She said it was an unusual way to unite everyone. "You see many people getting on the trend and in some way fostering the community spirit," she added.