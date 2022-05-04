Thousands gather in mosques to mark Hari Raya

Muslims in Singapore marked Hari Raya Aidilfitri with customary prayers early yesterday, congregating in large groups at mosques islandwide for the first time in three years to celebrate the holiday.

With most Covid-19 restrictions, including capacity limits on congregational worship services, lifted since April 26, thousands braved the rain in the early morning to join prayer sessions after first booking a slot online.

The wearing of masks indoors and the need to check in using SafeEntry were reminders that the pandemic is not yet over, but the mood at the mosques was joyous as worshippers came dressed to the nines and exchanged greetings and hugs with loved ones.

Madam Rossnani Abdullah, 64, a patient relations executive and a volunteer at Sultan Mosque, said: "It has been more than two years since we were able to come back here physically on Hari Raya. I feel emotional and very blessed."

Capacity limits for congregational worship services were imposed from 2020 amid the pandemic. Muslims were advised against visits or gatherings to mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which fell on May 24, after circuit breaker restrictions were introduced that year.

Last year, celebrations were also muted as the holiday, which fell on May 13, took place amid a wave of Delta variant infections.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this year's Hari Raya felt lively and special with the easing of restrictions, and Muslims here were able to return to more normality for the first time since the pandemic started. "The last two years have been a very challenging and difficult time. Thank you for your sacrifices and understanding."

He urged people here to continue practising social responsibility, a call President Halimah Yacob also made in a Facebook post after she attended prayers at Sultan Mosque, which had about 5,000 congregants over two sessions.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore previously said that a total of 153,250 prayer spaces would be offered at 66 mosques on Hari Raya, with 51 mosques conducting at least two prayer sessions.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, performed his prayers at Al-Islah Mosque in Punggol, which received about 9,000 worshippers.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and North West District Mayor Alex Yam were at An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty Road, where about 7,000 devotees attended Aidilfitri prayers.

Mr Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said he was happy this year's celebrations have been more festive.

Asked for his outlook as daily Covid-19 cases here have continued to fall, Mr Wong said the hope is to maintain the current posture for as long as possible, unless any new mutations prove to be more aggressive or dangerous.

"We just need to have some perspective, recognise that this is not Freedom Day, the pandemic is not over. But during this period, we have the chance for a well-deserved breather, so let's make full use of it," he said.

Singapore's top Islamic leader, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, warned against complacency in his sermon yesterday and reminded congregants that past lessons should not be forgotten.

Mr Masagos said the Malay-Muslim community was thrilled to celebrate Hari Raya and observe the Ramadan fast in near-normal conditions. People were able to visit relatives they had not seen in years, and meet in groups larger than 10.

Mr Masagos also said the way the prayer sessions were organised yesterday allowed congregants to have a more comfortable worship experience, reduced uncertainty and prevented the overcrowding that was seen before the pandemic.

These best practices will be retained for large-scale congregational prayers at mosques here moving forward, he added.

An-Nur Mosque executive chairman Juraiman Rahim said it was important for the community to be back physically at the mosque.

Mr Juraiman, 55, who was overseeing Hari Raya celebrations at the mosque for the first time after taking over in his role in March, said: "It brings new hope for subsequent religious activities here."