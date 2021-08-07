Those who get jabs in WHO list to be regarded as fully vaccinated

Those who have received the Sinovac, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Covishield or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be eligible for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures from next Tuesday.

Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or any vaccine in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) emergency use listing (EUL), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced yesterday at a virtual press conference.

Other than the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, there are currently five additional vaccines approved under the EUL - AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covishield.

So far, only the two highly effective mRNA vaccines - Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty - used in Singapore's national vaccination programme are counted towards the national statistics and eligible for concessions on testing and safe management measures.

This is because the effectiveness of different vaccines varies. So at the initial stage, when most of the population was unvaccinated, it was important to get people inoculated with the most effective vaccines, Mr Ong said.

However, with Singapore's vaccination coverage now at around 70 per cent, the Republic is collectively more resilient.

"What is important now is the difference between those who are vaccinated and not vaccinated, and less so between different vaccines... so MOH (Ministry of Health) will recognise all Covid-19 vaccines in the WHO EUL," Mr Ong said.

A more inclusive approach can now be taken in recognising other vaccines beyond the two mRNA ones, he said.

"WHO is a widely accepted reference organisation. It sets a 50 per cent vaccine effectiveness threshold for listing in the EUL, so there is some assurance of a minimum and verified standard."

To qualify for EUL status, vaccine manufacturers must submit their clinical trial data transparently for independent assessment.

Asked if vaccines on the WHO list would be eligible for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap), Mr Ong said they would not. The programme provides financial assistance to those who have serious side effects related to Covid-19 vaccines.

Only the two currently approved mRNA vaccines under the national vaccination programme are eligible, he said.

"So there is a differentiation between concession in terms of social safe management measures versus whether it's part of our national vaccination programme and, hence, covered by Vifap."