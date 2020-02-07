Coronavirus: Those flouting mandatory leave of absence rules after returning from China face penalties

Details of the mandatory leave of absence (LOA) and support for employers with workers returning from China are still being worked out, but they largely follow measures that already exist for quarantine orders, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry coronavirus task force, said yesterday that there are already strict surveillance measures in place for home quarantine which can be used to ensure compliance with the LOA measures.

These include phone calls, video calls and even home visits to make sure the LOA, a precautionary measure to prevent the possible transmission of infections, is observed.

Firms and workers which do not observe the mandated LOA period face penalties such as the revoking of work permit privileges, said Mr Wong, adding that various agencies are working on the details.

Previously, residents and long-term pass holders were only advised to take the 14-day LOA upon returning from China.

Those under the LOA should stay at home, minimise contact with others and monitor their health closely. While they may leave home briefly to attend to matters, they must return as soon as possible.

Mr Wong also said that employers will receive $100 a day for each worker serving the LOA, which is equivalent to what they are receiving for those on quarantine orders.

This is applicable to both Singapore residents and foreign workers, and can also be claimed by those who are self-employed.

The foreign worker levy for those on LOA will also be waived for that period.

Separately, the Government will also work with dormitory operators to ensure that there would be alternative accommodation available for workers who have been evicted by their landlords.

While details of the cost and accommodation required are still being worked out, Mr Wong said that any dormitories with spare capacity would be asked to help out.

Quarantine Order: • Directive under Infectious Diseases Act, with legal force and severe penalties. First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. • Applies to recent travellers from Hubei assessed to be at higher risk of infection; residents and long-term pass holders who returned from Hubei in the last 14 days; and virus carriers, suspected carriers or close contacts of confirmed cases. • To be isolated either at home or at government quarantine facilities. Spot checks, video and phone calls carried out for those on home quarantine to ensure they abide by restrictions. • Not allowed to leave quarantine site for any reason. Leave of Absence (LOA): • Precautionary measure to prevent possible transmission. • For residents and long-term pass holders who travelled to China in the last 14 days. • The Ministry of Manpower said yesterday that workers who flout the mandatory LOA period may face penalties, such as revocation of work permit privileges. • Allowed to leave home briefly to attend to matters but should return home as soon as possible. Yuen Sin

"If we all do our part, there will be sufficient capacity for everyone coming back to serve out their LOA fully," he said, noting that some would serve their LOAs at home and in rented apartments.

Yesterday, Mr Wong and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo visited a dormitory in Tuas run by TS Group, which has set aside a 32-bed facility converted from a movie theatre. TS Group chief executive Shamkumar Subramani said this was done within a day about three to four days ago, when the firm received a request from the Manpower Ministry.

To minimise contact, the dormitory will come up with staggered timings for workers under LOA to take showers and meals. It is also prepared to convert more existing facilities like multi-purpose halls into LOA facilities if need be.

Mrs Teo said most employers have been understanding and accommodating of workers on LOA, and reiterated that they are not unwell. When asked, she said the number of returning workers or employers unable to find alternative housing was negligible.

The latest measures come after the Government said earlier this week that it would take action against irresponsible landlords who evict tenants on LOA, home quarantine or based on nationality.

These include barring such landlords from renting out to foreign work pass holders and blocking their addresses for use in future work pass applications.

Mr Wong did not say how many errant landlords have been taken to task, but acknowledged the concerns raised over workers who have been unfairly evicted. "I am glad that Singapore landlords have been cooperative and responsible, and by and large have been prepared."​

• Additional reporting by Yuen Sin