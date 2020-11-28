Those born near end of 2003 must register for NS from next month

Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Oct 1, 2003, and Jan 1, 2004, must register for national service from next month.

Registration begins on Dec 2 and ends on Dec 22, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement yesterday.

Registrants may apply online at www.ns.sg or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium at 3 Depot Road.

Online registration is recommended as there might be a queue for walk-in registration.

Registrants can apply online or in person to postpone their enlistment to complete their studies in Singapore. They must do this after they register for NS but before starting their service.

If successful, the registrant will receive further notice as to when he must report for enlistment and go for his medical examination.

All other registrants who do not meet the postponement criteria or are unsuccessful in applying for it must pick a date between Jan 27 and March 2 for their medical screening, and turn up on the appointed date at CMPB from 8am to 1pm.

Under the Enlistment Act, all male citizens and Singapore permanent residents are liable for NS registration on reaching the age of 16½.