This year's Pink Dot event to take place online

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another scalp, with this year's Pink Dot SG rally advocating for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community moving online, said the organisers.

The annual event has drawn thousands of supporters in recent years to Hong Lim Park, but with large gatherings a no-go this year, it will be replaced by a series of digital events, including a livestream on the event's website from 8pm to 9.30pm on June 27.

This year's theme, Love Lives Here, aims to celebrate and foster a spirit of inclusion and love by uniting the LGBTQ community and its allies digitally in the event's 12th year.

The livestream will feature performances by artists such as Charlie Lim, Joanna Dong and Mathilda D'Silva. It will also premiere several videos, including a new, commissioned music video featuring 35 of Singapore's drag queens, and a series of animated short films based on the experiences of young LGBT people in Singapore.

In this first digital Pink Dot, members of the public will be able to leave messages of support at https://loveliveshere.pinkdot.sg/

The livestream will culminate in a light-up of a digital map of Singapore, glowing with pink dots to represent these messages of support sent from across the island.

While the digital event has the potential to reach more participants than a face-to-face rally, it is also a reminder of how the pandemic has cut off people already feeling alone.

"With the whole nation having to adopt various stay-at-home measures to combat the pandemic, some of our more vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community are isolated in non-supportive environments," said Pink Dot SG representative Paerin Choa.

He said this year's event would be important as a show of support.

A recent survey of 500 members of the LGBTQ community by LGBT research and advocacy group Sayoni found that some two-thirds were facing challenges with mental health. About 20 per cent said they were unable to easily access regular medical services, such as counselling or filling prescriptions.

Ms Jean Chong, a director and co-founder of Sayoni, said: "People in the LGBT community may often rely on their chosen family - like friends. With the pandemic, their access to safe spaces and readily given support from their friends has been cut off."