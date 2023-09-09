This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 9, 2023

At least 632 dead, 329 injured after powerful earthquake hits Morocco

Residents of Marrakech, the nearest major city to the epicentre, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city.

PayNow to cease nickname option for users soon

The Association of Banks in Singapore did not say whether the ceasing of the nickname function was prompted by cases of impersonation.

Wanted: Young seniors at Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital

It is now possible to walk into the newly opened clinic, go through a customised longevity programme and emerge with a “younger” body.

‘I had to keep him calm and awake’: SCDF officer recounts rescue of possible stroke victim from 40m-tall crane in Tuas

The SCDF has performed 14 similar height-rescue operations since 2019 from tower cranes, boom lifts and gondolas.

Singapore’s 50 richest grow wealth by 8% to hit $241.6b

Forbes’ 2023 list of Singapore’s 50 richest showed that the fortunes of these tycoons have yet to catch up with that of 2021.

What Tharman’s massive election win could mean for politics in Singapore

The vote displayed a call for unity and multiracialism, but it is important to also understand what voters rejected, says the writer.

Online mooncake scam: 27 people lose $325,000 in a month

The mooncake “sellers” would direct the victims to malicious links for purchase or payment.

Woman fractures tailbone after going down slide at Wild Wild Wet

Such injuries can be caused by a variety of incidents, including slips and sports injuries, or even sitting on a hard seat for an extended period, said a doctor.

