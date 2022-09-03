This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

 

What can I do if my neighbour is a hoarder and clutters up the common corridor?

Hoarding in common areas pose a fire safety threat.

askST: Did Schooling get off lightly over cannabis use?

He is unlikely to have a criminal record as his urine test was negative, said a lawyer.

Bubble tea chains plan drinks revamp ahead of nutrition label roll-out for sugary drinks

Some operators are likely to tweak the recipes of drinks with high levels of sugar and saturated fat.

End of the line for the MRT ticket

Remember those with double magnetic strips? Here’s a look at MRT tickets from the start to the end of its existence.

Water, water everywhere, but no Wi-Fi for surfing

I went on a five-day cruise with my family, and this was how I survived the trip with no Internet, recounts Clement Yong.

How to stop yourself from eating entire 900-calorie mooncake if worried about health

Snowskin mooncakes like these are healthier than the Teochew-style flaky crust ones.

A full-sized mooncake may contain 700 calories to almost 1,000 calories.

NParks stepping up patrols at Jurong Lake Gardens after unauthorised signs soliciting donations surface

Earlier this month, at least nine such signs appeared at allotment plots there.

India's Adani, the world's third richest man, is also scrupulously private

India's top business mogul owns at least three private jets, but keeps a lower profile than many of his billionaire peers.

