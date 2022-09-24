This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Japan, Taiwan reopening fully: 5 things you should not miss
With travel restrictions set to ease in Japan and Taiwan from Oct 11 and around Oct 13 respectively, here are some ideas to help you plan your trip.
Does Singapore have an overwork culture?
The fuss over quiet quitting puts the spotlight on how different generations view work ethics, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
4% interest floor rate on CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts extended to end-2023
Singapore Customs raids largest complex of car importers and dealerships
Carros Centre in Sungei Kadut is a 2.3 million sq ft multi-storey complex housing car importers and used car dealerships.
33-year-old final-stage lung cancer patient climbs Mount Kinabalu
Mr Elden Yee "wanted to dispel the notion that having cancer means giving up on life".
Interactive: How a loving son created a dementia-friendly home for his dad
Step into this flat to discover the improvements Mr Daniel Lim has put in place to support his 84-year-old father with dementia.
Police officer believed to have fired 2 shots in the air before shooting himself in Bayfront Ave
Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming, 61, recovering in hospital after amputating left leg
In the last few months, he has met with one misfortune after another, including his mother's passing.