This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 24

Japan, Taiwan reopening fully: 5 things you should not miss

With travel restrictions set to ease in Japan and Taiwan from Oct 11 and around Oct 13 respectively, here are some ideas to help you plan your trip.

Does Singapore have an overwork culture?

The fuss over quiet quitting puts the spotlight on how different generations view work ethics, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

4% interest floor rate on CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts extended to end-2023

This will help CPF members grow their savings consistently, say CPF Board and HDB.

Singapore Customs raids largest complex of car importers and dealerships

Carros Centre in Sungei Kadut is a 2.3 million sq ft multi-storey complex housing car importers and used car dealerships.

33-year-old final-stage lung cancer patient climbs Mount Kinabalu

Mr Elden Yee "wanted to dispel the notion that having cancer means giving up on life".

Interactive: How a loving son created a dementia-friendly home for his dad

Step into this flat to discover the improvements Mr Daniel Lim has put in place to support his 84-year-old father with dementia.

Police officer believed to have fired 2 shots in the air before shooting himself in Bayfront Ave

A firearm was found on the scene.

Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming, 61, recovering in hospital after amputating left leg

In the last few months, he has met with one misfortune after another, including his mother's passing.

