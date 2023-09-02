This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 2, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

President-elect Tharman surprised at margin of victory, says he is serious about fulfilling mandate

Mr Tharman said he had not expected “such remarkable unity”.

READ MORE HERE

From Jurong to Tampines, Tharman thanks voters after landslide win

Cries of “huat ah” and “ong lai” continued to ring out this morning.

READ MORE HERE

Landslide win due to ‘Tharman effect’, voters did not treat election as referendum on PAP: Analysts

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam clinched 70.4 per cent of the vote at the presidential election.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Voters say Tharman’s landslide victory reflects ‘mature and thoughtful’ electorate

Many of those who had voted for him cited his track record in public service and his good standing internationally.

READ MORE HERE

Shanmugam, Vivian sue Lee Hsien Yang for defamation over Ridout Road claims

The case conference will be held on Sept 5.

READ MORE HERE

New principal, more CCTVs at Kinderland centre but some parents remain concerned over kids’ safety

Kinderland has hired a new principal and installed more CCTV cameras in the pre-school.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Food Agency unveils options to boost output under Lim Chu Kang masterplan

One option being considered is a “stacked farm approach” to intensify land use.

READ MORE HERE

Wanted: Young seniors at Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital

Go through a customised programme and emerge with a body 10 years younger.

READ MORE HERE

Cash-strapped NZ university plans to open campus in Singapore, sparking anger among staff

Massey University announces joint venture with “educational investor with facilities” in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

6 fun things to do in the September school holidays

The new family-friendly attractions range from a free art trail to a beach club at Sentosa.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top