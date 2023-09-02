This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 2, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
President-elect Tharman surprised at margin of victory, says he is serious about fulfilling mandate
From Jurong to Tampines, Tharman thanks voters after landslide win
Landslide win due to ‘Tharman effect’, voters did not treat election as referendum on PAP: Analysts
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam clinched 70.4 per cent of the vote at the presidential election.
Voters say Tharman’s landslide victory reflects ‘mature and thoughtful’ electorate
Many of those who had voted for him cited his track record in public service and his good standing internationally.
Shanmugam, Vivian sue Lee Hsien Yang for defamation over Ridout Road claims
New principal, more CCTVs at Kinderland centre but some parents remain concerned over kids’ safety
Kinderland has hired a new principal and installed more CCTV cameras in the pre-school.
Singapore Food Agency unveils options to boost output under Lim Chu Kang masterplan
Wanted: Young seniors at Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital
Cash-strapped NZ university plans to open campus in Singapore, sparking anger among staff
Massey University announces joint venture with “educational investor with facilities” in Singapore.
6 fun things to do in the September school holidays
The new family-friendly attractions range from a free art trail to a beach club at Sentosa.