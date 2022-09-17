This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 17

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Japan set to allow tourists to enter without visas, remove entry curb from October

Following the change, Japan will not require visas for short-term travellers from certain countries.

Why are S’poreans still masking up?

Scoring low on individualism, high on long-term orientation may explain willingness to wear masks.

Punggol Field murder: Man gets life term, caning for stabbing jogger in 'senseless' killing

He became angry after tripping and falling during his run, and decided to attack a stranger who jogged past him.

Some NTUC-OCBC cardholders not eligible to switch to new digital bank's credit card

Trust says such customers can apply for a debit card, which also offers Linkpoints rebates.

New attraction Central Beach Bazaar opens at Sentosa, as visitor numbers rise

Sentosa has been drawing almost 50 per cent more visitors following the easing of border measures.

Lunch with Sumiko: 'It's been a roller coaster,' says Edwin Tong on his journey from lawyer to lawmaker

In 2018, Edwin Tong made a career switch from lawyer to Government minister. He currently holds the roles of Minister for Culture Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, yet he describes himself as being non-conformist and playful at heart.

His ministry's work involves building cohesion and national identity. "It's a lot more work than I thought," he says of being in office.

ST CloseUp: Our sons - gay Singaporeans grapple with 377A and other challenges

The Government announced in August plans to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.

Interactive: Celebrating Merlion’s golden jubilee

Singapore’s Merlion turned 50 on Sept 15. ST looks at how it has made a splash over the years.

