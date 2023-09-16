This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 16, 2023

Trails being planned to connect 13 parks in southern Singapore

The enhanced parks will contribute to the transformation of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

From tree planting to video, Singaporeans remember Lee Kuan Yew on his 100th birth anniversary

Mr Lee is often described as Singapore’s chief gardener for his vision of transforming the country into a garden city.

President Tharman vows to strengthen multiracialism, nurture more inclusive society

He also pledges to be independent and impartial in exercising his custodial role.

Get newsletters curated for you

Thank you, Madam Halimah

A look back at Madam Halimah’s last days in office and other memorable moments from her presidency.

Job hopping loses steam amid softer labour market

Things are changing as the labour market cools amid economic uncertainty from global headwinds.

Accidental injection of filler into woman’s bloodstream led to blindness, says distributor

The woman in her 30s was injected with AestheFill at a Redhill clinic on July 20.

‘Godzilla had a kid’: Rogue monitor lizards interrupt Singapore Grand Prix practice session

Videos posted to the official Formula One Youtube channel show drivers weaving around the lizards.

Surge in scam victims in first half of year but amount lost dips

Scammers could have changed tactics by targeting more people, but for smaller amounts each time, say observers.

Son of accused in money laundering case led police to parents’ room before dad jumped off balcony

Su Haijin faces one charge of resisting arrest, and another under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Singapore-based major Tesla investor, who wanted Musk out as CEO, backs firm’s latest bot tech

Mr Leo KoGuan says Tesla Bot, though underrated now, could replace human labour in the future. 

