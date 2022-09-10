This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Why cats are banned from HDB flats and what lifting the ban would take

AVS is conducting a public consultation exercise to improve the welfare and management of the cat population.

He gave his parents' life savings to scammers, thinking they were Chinese police officers

Albert, a Chinese national, was targeted just 48 hours after he arrived here to begin his university studies.

The Great Singapore Run

Check out this 107km route which stretches from Jurong Lake Gardens to Mount Faber.

Doxxing cases on the rise in S'pore: His Facebook post led to threats, job loss

Indian national had shared on Facebook an image of a Singapore flag being torn apart to reveal an Indian flag.

Highlights of Queen Elizabeth's 3 visits to Singapore

Singapore played host to Queen Elizabeth three times in 1972, 1989 and 2006.

Male ballet dancer hung up his leotards to co-found a currency fund

Raphael Ng took ballet lessons as a child, going on to participate in – and win – international dance competitions. After two decades, he hung up his leotards to found the award-winning Salzworth Global Currency Fund.

Raphael Ng once executed pirouettes and straddle jumps. Now he is the co-founder of Salzworth Global Currency Fund.

Should I downgrade my private IP plan if I can't afford the insurance premium as I age?

Manage healthcare and insurance costs to enjoy a more comfortable retirement.

People with autism: She can read a 300-page technical document in an hour

Ms Jesselin Ong, who has a job in software development, says: "Try not to treat us as burdens."

