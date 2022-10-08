This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
'Where do I live for 15 months?': Extended wait-out period for HDB resale flat leaves some frustrated
On Thursday, HDB said it will exercise flexibility for buyers with documentary proof that they had obtained the option to purchase before the policy changes and waive the 15-month wait-out period.
Malaysians irked over need for Customs declaration forms during travels
People entering or leaving the country are required to declare all duty-payable goods they have.
Cafe-hopping in JB increasingly popular among young S'poreans
At some cafes, staff said Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s now make up about 70 per cent of patrons.
How to prevent your luggage from getting lost (and what to do if it happens)
From using luggage trackers to removing old tags, here's how to help your bags arrive safely at their destination.
Man’s gut infection cured using a stranger’s healthy poop
Research is under way on whether faecal micro-organisms can treat colorectal cancer and even long Covid.
Chess reminds us sport is full of crooked moves
ST Asia Future Summit on Nov 1 to offer insights into the crises of our time
The summit brings together thought leaders to offer insight into how countries can navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead.
I have never stopped missing her but I have learnt to live with it: Widower
Mr Edmund Foo quit his job in the financial sector after his wife was diagnosed with end-stage breast cancer to devote his time to caring for her.