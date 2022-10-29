This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 29

Reduced fees, 22,000 new places at govt-supported pre-schools in next 2 years
Strong Singdollar sparks rush to buy foreign currencies, with such fixed deposits on the rise
There is a risk investors could get caught out once volatile foreign exchange markets settle down.
Flat within a flat: How to build it so that your parents will want to stay
Three households share how they have designed enticing spaces for the elderly folk living with them.
Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner
The partnership was inked in 2014, and Oon and her children are 50 per cent shareholders.
Five teenagers aged 14 to 16 arrested for suspected trafficking of cannabis
‘Generous’ dad spent $60k on son to deny ex-wife share of money
Such schemes usually do not go very far, as most asset transfers leave paper trails that can easily be traced.
Interactive: How this stroke survivor got back on his feet
Mr Joseph Tay was once told he might never walk again. Today, he climbs stairs and cycles.
Mother and son found dead in Tampines flat were reclusive: MP
The 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Tampines flat on Oct 22.