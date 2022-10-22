This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
CPC congress: Changes to party charter further cement Xi Jinping’s power
Some 2,300 party members voted unanimously to pass the changes to the party’s top guiding document.
Hu Jintao leaves stage unexpectedly at closing session of CPC congress
Former president Hu appeared reluctant to leave the front row of the Politburo committee.
Elderly woman in dispute with bank over $100k in losses for terminating insurance policy early
Dispute centres on whether she was naive housewife tricked into making unwise investments or if it is a case of buyer’s remorse.
Ministry of Food founder declared bankrupt over $5.4 million debt
Ms Lena Sim had acted as a personal guarantor for a US$5 million loan to Blue-link Properties Offshore.
13-year search for Felicia Teo: How fate of missing teen was uncovered
Friends and family members frantically searched for the student when she went missing in 2007.
How to tell if I’m depressed or burnt out
With burnout, you might not have energy for your hobbies; with depression, you might not find them fun at all.
A 'rojak' family bonds in pre-Deepavali ritual
Look back at how the writer's family marked the festival in true Singapore style by embracing its many cultures - from Eurasian and Chinese to Sri Lankan and Greek ones.
Interactive: Meet the givers - and recipients - of last wishes in S’pore
One last cooking session, one last date: Charity Ambulance Wish Singapore fulfils the last wishes of terminally ill patients with less than 12 months to live.