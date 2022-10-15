This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
XBB wave to peak here in mid-Nov, mask mandate not ruled out
Other safe management measures may return if the situation requires it, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says.
Infants, pregnant women with Covid-19 can recover at home by themselves or under primary doctor's care
The risk of Covid-19 being severe in these two groups is low, said the Ministry of Health.
Four guidelines on living with Covid-19 amid XBB wave
They include keeping up to date with vaccination and restrictions for hospital visitors during Covid-19 waves.
'I saw the man's face covered with blood': Neighbour recalls scene of Yishun murder
S'pore used to pay whatever price drug companies asked for, but not any more
Singapore did not have a mechanism to assess the relative value and real benefits of new drugs, in order to negotiate for a fair price.
From taxi driver to software engineer in 9 months
Now a full-stack developer with a global technology firm, Mr Gazali, 53, is making three times what he did while driving.
What to expect before, during and after China's party congress
It is likely to last seven days, but could be shortened because of the country's Covid-19 policy.
Idealising your boss need not be wholly detrimental
A long time ago, the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, had diagnosed your ailment. He called it "transference".