This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

XBB wave to peak here in mid-Nov, mask mandate not ruled out

Other safe management measures may return if the situation requires it, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says.

Infants, pregnant women with Covid-19 can recover at home by themselves or under primary doctor's care

The risk of Covid-19 being severe in these two groups is low, said the Ministry of Health.

Four guidelines on living with Covid-19 amid XBB wave

They include keeping up to date with vaccination and restrictions for hospital visitors during Covid-19 waves.

'I saw the man's face covered with blood': Neighbour recalls scene of Yishun murder

A 19-year-old suspect, believed to be the man's youngest child, has been charged.

S'pore used to pay whatever price drug companies asked for, but not any more

Singapore did not have a mechanism to assess the relative value and real benefits of new drugs, in order to negotiate for a fair price.

From taxi driver to software engineer in 9 months

Now a full-stack developer with a global technology firm, Mr Gazali, 53, is making three times what he did while driving.

What to expect before, during and after China's party congress

It is likely to last seven days, but could be shortened because of the country's Covid-19 policy.

Idealising your boss need not be wholly detrimental

A long time ago, the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, had diagnosed your ailment. He called it "transference".

