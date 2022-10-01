This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Larger HDB resale flats to bear brunt of new property cooling measures
The latest round of property cooling measures is a necessary and inevitable move to nip overleveraging in the bud.
Fighter jets escort SIA plane to Changi Airport, man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat
Hong Huifang is first S’porean to be nominated for Best Actress at Golden Horse Awards
Hidden charms of Incheon, South Korea: 4 places to visit
South Korea has removed Covid-19 PCR testing for inbound travellers from today. If you are planning to travel there, check out our feature on Incheon, which has more to offer than just the country's main airport.
Once considered taboo, Indonesia's beauty pageants lift youth out of poverty
Pageants have since spawned a multimillion-dollar industry and seen by some as a gateway to better opportunities.
Kenyan woman with tumour cries out for help: 'I can't breathe'
S'pore hosts high-profile conferences and industry shakers during F1 week
Hundreds of CEOs, crypto investors and innovators are arriving this week for high-profile Mice events.
Chess: Did Niemann cheat? 'No evidence' say experts, but saga is lesson for players
The saga could lead to stakeholders taking stronger action, says Singaporean grandmaster Kevin Goh.