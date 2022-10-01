This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 1

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Larger HDB resale flats to bear brunt of new property cooling measures

The latest round of property cooling measures is a necessary and inevitable move to nip overleveraging in the bud.

READ MORE HERE

Fighter jets escort SIA plane to Changi Airport, man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat

The flight from San Francisco landed in Singapore early on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Huifang is first S’porean to be nominated for Best Actress at Golden Horse Awards

The movie Ajoomma is up for four awards, including Best New Director for He Shuming.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hidden charms of Incheon, South Korea: 4 places to visit

South Korea has removed Covid-19 PCR testing for inbound travellers from today. If you are planning to travel there, check out our feature on Incheon, which has more to offer than just the country's main airport.

READ MORE HERE

Once considered taboo, Indonesia's beauty pageants lift youth out of poverty

Pageants have since spawned a multimillion-dollar industry and seen by some as a gateway to better opportunities. 

READ MORE HERE

Kenyan woman with tumour cries out for help: 'I can't breathe'

This story was shared by The Star of Kenya for World News Day.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore hosts high-profile conferences and industry shakers during F1 week

Hundreds of CEOs, crypto investors and innovators are arriving this week for high-profile Mice events.

READ MORE HERE

Chess: Did Niemann cheat? 'No evidence' say experts, but saga is lesson for players

The saga could lead to stakeholders taking stronger action, says Singaporean grandmaster Kevin Goh.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top