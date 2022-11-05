This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Malaysia GE2022 campaigning kicks off: 6 key battles to watch
Candidates have submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission officials.
Interactive: How the South Korea Halloween crowd crush unfolded
The crowd crush happened at about 9.20pm Singapore time when some partygoers surged into a narrow, sloped alley.
Rental market ‘gone bananas’ with surge in demand
In the past two years, the growing number of million-dollar HDB flats has caused some concern. This has left many people asking - has public housing become unaffordable?
Ringgit estimated to drop to RM3.35 to RM3.45 range against Singdollar
The ringgit is likely to hit 5.00 against the US dollar, its lowest level, in the next six months.
Boy who died after getting hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was kind and hard-working
“Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family,” said Madam Yong.
'She wanted me to suffer for life': Maid blinded by abusive S'porean employer
Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah was tortured and abused by her employer over a period of six months in 2020.
31ha of forested areas in Bedok to make way for 10,000 new homes in Bayshore
The public and private housing projects in Bayshore precinct are likely to be ready in the mid- to late-2030s.
A running group helped heavy smoker exchange cigarettes for sneakers
Running groups are seeing more new members since pandemic restrictions eased in April.