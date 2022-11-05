This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 5

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Malaysia GE2022 campaigning kicks off: 6 key battles to watch

Candidates have submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission officials.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How the South Korea Halloween crowd crush unfolded

The crowd crush happened at about 9.20pm Singapore time when some partygoers surged into a narrow, sloped alley.

READ MORE HERE

Rental market ‘gone bananas’ with surge in demand

In the past two years, the growing number of million-dollar HDB flats has caused some concern. This has left many people asking - has public housing become unaffordable? The Straits Times housing correspondent, Michelle Ng, finds out more.

In the past two years, the growing number of million-dollar HDB flats has caused some concern. This has left many people asking - has public housing become unaffordable?

READ MORE HERE

Ringgit estimated to drop to RM3.35 to RM3.45 range against Singdollar

The ringgit is likely to hit 5.00 against the US dollar, its lowest level, in the next six months.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Boy who died after getting hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was kind and hard-working

“Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family,” said Madam Yong.

READ MORE HERE

'She wanted me to suffer for life': Maid blinded by abusive S'porean employer

Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah was tortured and abused by her employer over a period of six months in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

31ha of forested areas in Bedok to make way for 10,000 new homes in Bayshore

The public and private housing projects in Bayshore precinct are likely to be ready in the mid- to late-2030s.

READ MORE HERE

A running group helped heavy smoker exchange cigarettes for sneakers

Park run in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park with the Singapore Runners Club. More new members are joining running clubs since pandemic-related group size restrictions were lifted in April 2022.

Running groups are seeing more new members since pandemic restrictions eased in April.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top