This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general
DPM Heng Swee Keat has been appointed PAP chairman while Desmond Lee joins Chan Chun Sing as assistant secretary-general.
All my insurance policies at a glance – my SGFinDex journey to uncover protection gaps
The digital tools are handy and the system just needs its initial kinks to be ironed out, says Tech editor Irene Tham.
After divisive polls, Malaysia’s new PM Anwar must bring the country together again
Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, but are regularly played up by political parties to garner support.
Blue glow returns to S’pore waters, but frequent appearance a concern, says scientist
This is the third time this year that the plankton bloom is spotted, a sign that Singapore waters may be changing, said a researcher.
Lunch with Sumiko: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX saga and crypto in S'pore
He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he spent eight months in Singapore, and what he makes of the FTX debacle.
More lawyers would not encourage their children to become lawyers: Poll
Last year, some 77% of lawyers said they would advise their children to go into law, but the figure fell to 48% this year.
On The Ball: Ronaldo must now use Qatar 2022 to remind possible suitors of his worth
After the Manchester United debacle, the Portuguese star is under pressure to deliver at the World Cup.
Boy overcame the odds to take PSLE after brain tumour surgery
He was bedridden for more than half a year and unable to speak, swallow, move or walk after his surgery 3 years ago.