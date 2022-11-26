This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 26

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general

DPM Heng Swee Keat has been appointed PAP chairman while Desmond Lee joins Chan Chun Sing as assistant secretary-general.

READ MORE HERE

All my insurance policies at a glance – my SGFinDex journey to uncover protection gaps

The digital tools are handy and the system just needs its initial kinks to be ironed out, says Tech editor Irene Tham.

READ MORE HERE

After divisive polls, Malaysia’s new PM Anwar must bring the country together again

Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, but are regularly played up by political parties to garner support.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Blue glow returns to S’pore waters, but frequent appearance a concern, says scientist

This is the third time this year that the plankton bloom is spotted, a sign that Singapore waters may be changing, said a researcher.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX saga and crypto in S'pore

At 19, Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum blockchain platform. Today, while he is a multi-millionaire, he lives a nomadic lifestyle, living out of a 40-litre backpack.

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he spent eight months in Singapore, and what he makes of the FTX debacle.

READ MORE HERE

More lawyers would not encourage their children to become lawyers: Poll

Last year, some 77% of lawyers said they would advise their children to go into law, but the figure fell to 48% this year.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Ronaldo must now use Qatar 2022 to remind possible suitors of his worth

After the Manchester United debacle, the Portuguese star is under pressure to deliver at the World Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Boy overcame the odds to take PSLE after brain tumour surgery

He was bedridden for more than half a year and unable to speak, swallow, move or walk after his surgery 3 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top