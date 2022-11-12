This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Newly opened Rifle Range Nature Park offers 7km-long trails, rain garden and a clifftop view
Opening of TEL Stage 3 to cut off-peak train intervals to 6 minutes
This is down from the current interval of 9 minutes; peak-hour train frequency will remain at 5 minutes.
School’s almost out: 6 new family-friendly activities for the year-end holidays
These range from a treasure hunt for older children to a Baby Shark playground for younger kids.
Complaints of chickens in neighbourhoods on the rise
Couple in China get married at 94 after being apart for 70 years
askST Jobs: I heard a retrenchment exercise is coming. What can I do?
Do not panic and jump to conclusions. Verify the news first before planning your next step.