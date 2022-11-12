This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 12

Newly opened Rifle Range Nature Park offers 7km-long trails, rain garden and a clifftop view

From panoramic clifftop views to bridges over streams, the new Rifle Range Nature Park offers accessible recreation in nature. With more than 7km of trails and boardwalks, the 66ha park has the greatest length of trails in the Central Park Network.

The new 66ha park is the eighth addition to the Central Nature Park Network.

Opening of TEL Stage 3 to cut off-peak train intervals to 6 minutes

This is down from the current interval of 9 minutes; peak-hour train frequency will remain at 5 minutes.

School’s almost out: 6 new family-friendly activities for the year-end holidays

These range from a treasure hunt for older children to a Baby Shark playground for younger kids.

Complaints of chickens in neighbourhoods on the rise

950 reports were made in 2021, up from 300 in 2017.

Couple in China get married at 94 after being apart for 70 years

They have known each other since they were 16.

askST Jobs: I heard a retrenchment exercise is coming. What can I do?

Do not panic and jump to conclusions. Verify the news first before planning your next step.

6 ways to co-parent better after divorce

When divorced parents clash, their children suffer, say experts.

Why is S'pore’s west side wetter? Find out in YouTuber Biogirl MJ’s quirky science videos

Ms Kong Man Jing has also launched a comic book based on her persona.

