This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Frustrations as taxi and ride-hailing fares surge, and bookings are rejected
The sudden spike in demand for rides has pushed peak-hour ride-hailing fares to twice of what they were last year.
'I choose to be happy': Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business
Ms Vivian Goh was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was around 2½ years old.
Zouk fined over guests breaching Covid-19 rules, ordered to close till May 10
The club has stepped up safe distancing measures and doubled security headcount to ensure guests’ safety.
'Why should I feel ashamed? I'm talking about my loved ones,' says mum whose 6 of 9 kids have special needs
Even trips with her kids via public transport in Singapore could seem like a logistical challenge. Look back at how this mum manages her big family.
Many who secured Rochor BTO project flats say they plan to stay for long haul
Flat selection began in March, with successful applicants picking units based on their queue numbers.
More Malaysian tenants expected to give up their rooms in S'pore with Causeway reopening
Some are also breaking their leases and forfeiting their deposits to move back home and resume their daily commute.
Fighting demons: A young woman’s struggle with depression
Meet Ms Ashley Poo. She was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and secondary anxiety in 2019. This is her story.
15 lauded at first Hawker Awards at World Gourmet Summit 2022
Recipients include nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman and burger brand Ashes Burnnit.