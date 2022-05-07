This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 7

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Frustrations as taxi and ride-hailing fares surge, and bookings are rejected

The sudden spike in demand for rides has pushed peak-hour ride-hailing fares to twice of what they were last year.

READ MORE HERE

'I choose to be happy': Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business

Ms Vivian Goh was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was around 2½ years old.

READ MORE HERE

Zouk fined over guests breaching Covid-19 rules, ordered to close till May 10

The club has stepped up safe distancing measures and doubled security headcount to ensure guests’ safety.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'Why should I feel ashamed? I'm talking about my loved ones,' says mum whose 6 of 9 kids have special needs

Even trips with her kids via public transport in Singapore could seem like a logistical challenge. Look back at how this mum manages her big family.

READ MORE HERE

Many who secured Rochor BTO project flats say they plan to stay for long haul

Flat selection began in March, with successful applicants picking units based on their queue numbers.

READ MORE HERE

More Malaysian tenants expected to give up their rooms in S'pore with Causeway reopening

Some are also breaking their leases and forfeiting their deposits to move back home and resume their daily commute.

READ MORE HERE

Fighting demons: A young woman’s struggle with depression

Meet Ms Ashley Poo. She was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and secondary anxiety in 2019. This is her story.

READ MORE HERE

15 lauded at first Hawker Awards at World Gourmet Summit 2022

Recipients include nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman and burger brand Ashes Burnnit. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top