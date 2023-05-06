This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 6, 2023

Updated
Published
31 min ago

Why dismissing King Charles and his institution as yesterday’s story would be wrong

He has promoted causes which, at their time, were unfashionable but are now enthusiastically embraced.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Scorching heat, warm locals welcome Team Singapore as sporting action hots up

Singapore's 558-strong contingent officially kick off their first day of SEA Games action on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Leaving ICU to die at home, surrounded by family and familiar comforts

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital is the first and currently the only hospital to offer the initiative.

READ MORE HERE

Teen reunites with Singapore Airlines stewardess 13 years later through TikTok

They met for the first time in 2010 when Dominick Lee O’Donnell and his family were on a flight from London to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia faces new Covid-19 wave as more get hospitalised

Test kits are being snapped up and experts are advising the public to avoid crowded places.

READ MORE HERE

Art student eats Maurizio Cattelan’s $160,000 banana at Korea’s Leeum museum

It is the second time that the fruit has been swiped off the wall and eaten.

READ MORE HERE

7 road-trip hacks to stretch your dollar and double the fun

With proper planning, each day on the road will be remembered for wonderful new adventures.

READ MORE HERE

From watermelon to weed: Thai farmers regret switching to cannabis as prices fall

Some have yet to turn a profit, nearly a year after Thailand legalised cannabis for medical use.

READ MORE HERE

