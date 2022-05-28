This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 28

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Monkeypox unlikely to be a pandemic, but cases could be detected in S'pore in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung

The necessary protocols and public health measures are in place to deal with monkeypox, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Woodlands Checkpoint expansion, replacement flats for Marsiling residents: 5 key points

The owners of the sold flats will receive the same compensation as those offered under Sers.

READ MORE HERE

More Chinese mulling over move to Singapore amid China's lockdowns

Last year, Singapore was named the Chinese's favourite country and favourite travel destination.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'He begged me to save him': Man laments failure to save neighbours in Bedok North fire

He is among six residents lauded for their efforts. 

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know to get the most out of cycling in Singapore

One key riding skill is to know how to handle your bike at low speeds. Here are other tips ahead of World Bicycle Day on June 3.

READ MORE HERE

Lessons Singapore learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic

This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

askST: 7 questions to ask at parent-teacher meetings

The first semester of the school term has ended, but one can revisit these tips for the next parent-teacher meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Colorectal cancer on the rise: What are the symptoms to watch out for

It is the most common cancer among men and the second most common cancer among women in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top