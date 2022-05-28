This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Monkeypox unlikely to be a pandemic, but cases could be detected in S'pore in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung
The necessary protocols and public health measures are in place to deal with monkeypox, he said.
Woodlands Checkpoint expansion, replacement flats for Marsiling residents: 5 key points
The owners of the sold flats will receive the same compensation as those offered under Sers.
More Chinese mulling over move to Singapore amid China's lockdowns
Last year, Singapore was named the Chinese's favourite country and favourite travel destination.
'He begged me to save him': Man laments failure to save neighbours in Bedok North fire
What you need to know to get the most out of cycling in Singapore
One key riding skill is to know how to handle your bike at low speeds. Here are other tips ahead of World Bicycle Day on June 3.
Lessons Singapore learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic
This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
askST: 7 questions to ask at parent-teacher meetings
The first semester of the school term has ended, but one can revisit these tips for the next parent-teacher meeting.
Colorectal cancer on the rise: What are the symptoms to watch out for
It is the most common cancer among men and the second most common cancer among women in Singapore.