This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 27, 2023

June school holiday ideas for budgets both high and low

How about catching the sunset at Punggol Waterway Park with your kids, or trying to spot some unusual birds at a nature reserve?

Five public holiday long weekends in 2024

They include New Year’s Day, which will fall on a Monday next year.

Paid companionship for the lonely elderly: Taboo or growing need?

Many Singaporeans still feel that parental care is part of filial piety, and family and friends will disapprove if they outsource this to strangers.

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers experienced breathing difficulties due to shock.

Direct School Admission: How your Primary 6 child can ace the interviews

Successful DSA students share how they prepared themselves for the interviews.

Appetisers back in SIA’s economy class meals after online flak

Bread rolls will also return to economy class meals on short-haul flights between 1½ and 3½ hours.

Judge reverses order for girl, 11, to live with dad as she is ‘clearly happier’ with mum

Justice Choo Han Teck, who interviewed the girl, said she articulated her opinions with “firmness and maturity”.

Man in his 60s loses $50k after scammer claiming to be his ‘kampung friend’ asks to borrow money

The victim transferred money to the scammer twice, and would have done it a third time if not for the intervention of bank staff, who recognised it as a scam.

