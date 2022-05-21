This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
TB cluster detected in Bukit Merah block, free screening for residents
For the convenience of residents, mobile teams will go to their homes to carry out the screening.
Japan to welcome tourists on package tours from 4 countries, including S'pore
Changi Airport starts major recruitment drive to fill 6,600 job vacancies
Not just a 'flowerpot problem': 82-year-old shielded from Covid-19 but died of dengue
"We lost her to a small mosquito... We never thought dengue was so fatal," said her daughter.
Young mother of twins shocked by cervical cancer diagnosis
The thought that she might have contracted HPV - the main cause of cervical cancer - did not cross her mind.
Terra's Do Kwon: How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a US$40b crash
Mr Kwon had dismissed concerns as the price of Luna ballooned: "I don't debate the poor."
Sports fraternity backs Schooling's call for dialogue on managing expectations of athletes serving NS
Athletes and officials say a serious conversation is needed if country wants to do well on the international arena.
'Older women are having sex': S'pore needs to talk more about sexual health, say experts
A healthy sex life improves older women’s physical and emotional health, say experts.