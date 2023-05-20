This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 20, 2023

Updated
Published
22 min ago

New $10 coin to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew

Applications for the gold-coloured coin end on June 9.

READ MORE HERE

Who will be Thailand’s next PM? Some possible scenarios

A royalist, pro-military appointed Senate gets to decide, along with the Lower House, on who becomes prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

‘Coffee Shop King’ died of haemorrhage after liver biopsy; death a medical misadventure

Mr Hoon Thing Leong owned one of the largest local coffee shop chains, Kim San Leng.

READ MORE HERE

Expect more rainy days for the rest of May: Weatherman

The daily maximum temperature, however, is likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with possibly a high of 35 deg C on some days.

READ MORE HERE

How many insurance policies is too many?

After she started work, ST's Chor Khieng Yuit loaded up on policies over the years. She explains what she did right in the process, as well as three missteps she made.

READ MORE HERE

Faster clearance at Johor checkpoints with combined passport, VEP counters

From August, visitors will need to make just one stop instead of two when clearing the land checkpoints.

READ MORE HERE

Woman gets 2 months’ jail for stabbing 11-year-old son after he entered her room without permission

This happened in their Punggol flat. The boy bled profusely and had to be hospitalised for 20 days.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: Is drinking a glass of red wine a day good for health?

Research has found that red wine has a high concentration and wide variety of polyphenols.

READ MORE HERE

