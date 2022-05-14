This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Physical birth, death certificates no longer issued from May 29

ICA said all current physical certificates are still valid and that there are no plans to convert them into digital ones.

askST: How can I claim and use my CDC vouchers?

All Singaporean households will receive another $100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers this month.

Don't throw away TraceTogether token or delete app: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore may need to step up contact tracing measures if the Covid-19 situation worsens, he said.

Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, wants you to eat real meat without killing animals

Mr Josh Tetrick, 42, is a pioneer in the fast-growing sustainable food scene.

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why the company is setting up facilities in Singapore.

Airfares surge as S’pore fully opens border, and pent-up travel demand spurs bookings

Those looking to satisfy their wanderlust are finding that fares are surging to new highs.

New rule hits those who buy homes via trusts to avoid ABSD

The new regulation will subject transfers of residential properties into a living trust to an ABSD of 35 per cent.

Bentley driver accused of trying to force his way into school charged with causing hurt by rash act

His son, Glynn Neo Jia, 28, was charged on Wednesday with one count each of altering the licence plate number of the Bentley and allowing his father to use the car without insurance coverage.

Interactive: Asia’s sacred art in augmented reality

Take a closer look at sacred sculptures in this graphic. Learn about Asia’s religious history and find out how religions spread through the region.

