This week's top reads from The Straits Times, May 13, 2023

About 2.5 million Singaporeans to receive cost-of-living relief payments in June

Some 850,000 seniors will receive an additional sum of up to $300 under the 2023 COL Seniors’ Bonus for additional support.

Flyer with QR code to redeem free blood pressure device not a scam: AIA Singapore

Some netizens were sceptical and warned others they could lose their life savings if the QR code contained malware.

The Jurong East heartland girl who became a CEO

Pearlyn Phau grew up in Jurong East and spent 20 years in banking before being headhunted to helm Singlife, one of Singapore’s largest insurers.

Veteran banker Pearlyn Phau now steers Singlife, a leading home-grown financial services company with more than $11 billion of assets under management.

Nightlife outlets at Orchard Towers struggle to find new homes ahead of impending ban

Operators have been given a two-month extension – until end-July – to facilitate their transition to alternative arrangements.

SEA Games 2023: Singapore clinch first-ever gold in e-sports

But the team’s victory after Indonesia forfeited the grand final was tarnished after it received threats, and both sides settled on the gold medal being jointly awarded.

Hairstylist Addy Lee slams fellow Mdada co-founder Pornsak in two-hour live stream

Lee accused Pornsak of bullying and defaming an Mdada staff member who worked as Lee’s assistant.

Brides at 40: What marrying late means for South Korean women

The number of South Korean brides in their early 40s outnumbered those in their early 20s in both 2021 and 2022.

The Life List: Where and how to spoil mum silly this Mother’s Day

Stylish treats, treatments and activities to prove to mum just how much you love and appreciate her.

