This week's top reads from The Straits Times

S'pore imposes sanctions on 4 Russian banks; export of certain goods also banned
"These sanctions and restrictions aim to constrain Russia's capacity to conduct war against Ukraine and undermine its sovereignty," said MFA.
Gunfire, explosions close to Kyiv but people are calm: S'porean ex-actor Ix Shen
Five days after Russia invaded the country he has called home for the last four months, life has settled into an uneasy pattern for Singaporean Ix Shen.
A look at the Fukushima and Chernobyl nuclear disasters
Look back at 2 nuclear disasters as their anniversaries are being marked in March and April. Earlier this week, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine was attacked and seized by Russia.
Singapore to extend VTL scheme to Bali, Penang, Vietnam, Greece and all cities in India
I discourage people from cramming, says 'human atlas' Max Zeng of University Challenge fame
"Learning the relationships between things is a million times more useful than cramming names," says the Imperial College London student.
'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student
"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."
Seven MPs test positive for Covid-19, including Indranee Rajah, Sylvia Lim
Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui have also tested positive.