This week's top reads from The Straits Times

S'pore imposes sanctions on 4 Russian banks; export of certain goods also banned

"These sanctions and restrictions aim to constrain Russia's capacity to conduct war against Ukraine and undermine its sovereignty," said MFA.

Gunfire, explosions close to Kyiv but people are calm: S'porean ex-actor Ix Shen

Five days after Russia invaded the country he has called home for the last four months, life has settled into an uneasy pattern for Singaporean Ix Shen.

A look at the Fukushima and Chernobyl nuclear disasters

Look back at 2 nuclear disasters as their anniversaries are being marked in March and April. Earlier this week, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine was attacked and seized by Russia.

Singapore to extend VTL scheme to Bali, Penang, Vietnam, Greece and all cities in India

The move will improve the Singapore air hub's connectivity with these key markets.

I discourage people from cramming, says 'human atlas' Max Zeng of University Challenge fame

"Learning the relationships between things is a million times more useful than cramming names," says the Imperial College London student.

'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student

"John" is a former cannabis abuser who started smoking at age 17. He was caught in possession of drugs and sentenced to prison. He tells The Straits Times about his path into drugs and the effect prison had on him.

"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."

Seven MPs test positive for Covid-19, including Indranee Rajah, Sylvia Lim

Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui have also tested positive.

Travel agencies inundated with calls from customers over Dream Cruises' sailing exit

The cruise line has been sailing through troubled waters for more than a month.

