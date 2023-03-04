This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 4

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Record rainfall in Kallang as monsoon surge causes heavy downpour

 

The last time there was such a deluge of rain in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995.

READ MORE HERE

Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern under police probe for lying under oath about Lee Kuan Yew’s will

The police have told them that necessary steps would be taken to complete the investigations in their absence.

READ MORE HERE

I’m grateful she appeared in my life, says HK model Abby Choi’s husband after her brutal murder

Mr Tam Chuk Kwan said he will continue to care for her four children.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
More Singaporeans starting side hustles for extra income

Side gigs are becoming popular with the younger generation, who also want to gain work experience outside their day jobs.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to launch BTO flats in Bedok and Serangoon in May for first time in years; includes 5-room units

1,960 flats will be launched across both towns and will include five-room units.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore dream turned sour: How upgrading and a culture of getting ahead became corrosive

Instead of talking about upgrading one’s own home, one’s education and one’s job, let’s focus on progressing together, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

SportSG, partners apologise for ‘lapse’ in shoe-recycling project

A Reuters investigation tracking 11 pairs of donated shoes showed that none made it to a S'pore recycling facility.

READ MORE HERE

Travel now, don’t wait until retirement to see the world

Satisfy your wanderlust when you are still young, as travelling as a senior can be challenging.

READ MORE HERE

