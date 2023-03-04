This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 4

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Record rainfall in Kallang as monsoon surge causes heavy downpour
The last time there was such a deluge of rain in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995.
Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern under police probe for lying under oath about Lee Kuan Yew’s will
The police have told them that necessary steps would be taken to complete the investigations in their absence.
I’m grateful she appeared in my life, says HK model Abby Choi’s husband after her brutal murder
More Singaporeans starting side hustles for extra income
Side gigs are becoming popular with the younger generation, who also want to gain work experience outside their day jobs.
HDB to launch BTO flats in Bedok and Serangoon in May for first time in years; includes 5-room units
S'pore dream turned sour: How upgrading and a culture of getting ahead became corrosive
Instead of talking about upgrading one’s own home, one’s education and one’s job, let’s focus on progressing together, says Chua Mui Hoong.
SportSG, partners apologise for ‘lapse’ in shoe-recycling project
A Reuters investigation tracking 11 pairs of donated shoes showed that none made it to a S'pore recycling facility.
Travel now, don’t wait until retirement to see the world
Satisfy your wanderlust when you are still young, as travelling as a senior can be challenging.