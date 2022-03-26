This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

NSmen to get $100 and 1-year Safra or HomeTeamNS membership

They will receive a letter from mid-June on how to claim the package, which marks the 55th anniversary of NS.

READ MORE HERE

All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights

The pre-departure test two days before departure will remain in place for now.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airlines returns to Vancouver, increases flights to New York

SIA’s previous 57 weekly flights from the US to Singapore were reduced to three during the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Young people in Singapore lured by fast buck to be money mules

About half of all scammers and money mules arrested in Singapore over the last three years were under 30. 

READ MORE HERE

Quiet village near China Eastern Airlines crash site now a hub of search efforts

Residents in Molang help to transport equipment and supplies on their motorcycles.

READ MORE HERE

ST CloseUp: The rise of pro-China Singaporeans and what it means for Singapore

CloseUp: Three Chinese Singaporeans who call themselves fans of China - at a time when the Asian giant and the US are warring for influence in a multi-dimensional struggle. A think-tank poll found that most Singaporeans view China favourably.

Singaporeans are the only ones to view China more positively than the US, according to Pew survey findings.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore movie map: 11 places that have appeared on the big screen

A Jurong spot was featured in a global prize-winning movie - take a tour of that and other Singapore places that have appeared on the big screen amid the film awards season.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the man who runs the world's best restaurant in Denmark

In 2010, Denmark's Noma took top spot when the annual S. Pellegrino World's Best 50 Restaurants list was announced at a ceremony in London.

READ MORE HERE

