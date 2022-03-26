This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
NSmen to get $100 and 1-year Safra or HomeTeamNS membership
They will receive a letter from mid-June on how to claim the package, which marks the 55th anniversary of NS.
All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights
Singapore Airlines returns to Vancouver, increases flights to New York
SIA’s previous 57 weekly flights from the US to Singapore were reduced to three during the pandemic.
Young people in Singapore lured by fast buck to be money mules
About half of all scammers and money mules arrested in Singapore over the last three years were under 30.
Quiet village near China Eastern Airlines crash site now a hub of search efforts
ST CloseUp: The rise of pro-China Singaporeans and what it means for Singapore
Singaporeans are the only ones to view China more positively than the US, according to Pew survey findings.
Singapore movie map: 11 places that have appeared on the big screen
A Jurong spot was featured in a global prize-winning movie - take a tour of that and other Singapore places that have appeared on the big screen amid the film awards season.
Meet the man who runs the world's best restaurant in Denmark
In 2010, Denmark's Noma took top spot when the annual S. Pellegrino World's Best 50 Restaurants list was announced at a ceremony in London.