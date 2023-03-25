This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 25

Shoppers to pay 10 cents more for bottled, canned drinks from April 2025

Shoppers will get the deposit back when they return the empty cans and plastic bottles for recycling.

Cebu Pacific passengers stranded in Sabah leave for S’pore at own expense

The plane had been scheduled to land in Singapore on Wednesday night.

‘After retiring, I felt bored’: Why some seniors prefer flexi-work and gig jobs

More seniors are choosing to stay active with jobs that allow them to plan their time flexibly.

Man spotted ‘sleeping’ at hawker centre declared dead over 12 hours later

He was first spotted at the hawker centre at about 3am on Sunday.

Couple who invested $600k in alleged Brazil housing scam sue Singapore marketer

The plaintiffs have also sued Ms Wendy Kwek's ex-husband, as well as four companies linked to them.

Riding on co-living trend, condo owners add more rooms to their units to earn more rent

More bedrooms partitioned from living and dining rooms means more rental income for condo owners.

Long road ahead for any possible US TikTok ban

At a tense congressional hearing this week, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi faced tough questions from lawmakers.

Cafe Monochrome, Kafe Utu crack global list of 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes

Cafe Monochrome is ranked at No. 27 while Kafe Utu rounds off the annual list at No. 50. 

