This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S'pore transport and logistics sectors feel the heat as oil prices spike
Some have resorted to cutting costs - be they in salaries or completely halting part of their operations.
Interactive: What weapons are being used in the Russia-Ukraine war?
A guide to the military equipment being deployed by both sides and how these have shaped the conflict.
Victim of Buangkok sword attack among 6 'everyday heroes' lauded by police
Restaurant shake-up: Closures, movements and hot new openings
The first quarter has been quick to claim new casualties amid pandemic restrictions, manpower woes and other issues.
Climate of Change: Can you live on 20 litres of water a day?
Saving grey water to flush the toilet and bathing using a bucket - here are tips for living on 15% of the amount you usually use. Try out this challenge as World Water Day is observed next week.
Divorcees in S'pore find new ways to deal with breaking up
From a divorcee club to trash-the-dress parties, people are turning to various ways to survive the split.