This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 19

S'pore transport and logistics sectors feel the heat as oil prices spike

Some have resorted to cutting costs - be they in salaries or completely halting part of their operations.

Interactive: What weapons are being used in the Russia-Ukraine war?

A guide to the military equipment being deployed by both sides and how these have shaped the conflict.

Victim of Buangkok sword attack among 6 'everyday heroes' lauded by police

Five men and a woman who called the police received the Public Spiritedness Award.

Restaurant shake-up: Closures, movements and hot new openings

The first quarter has been quick to claim new casualties amid pandemic restrictions, manpower woes and other issues.

Climate of Change: Can you live on 20 litres of water a day?

Saving grey water to flush the toilet and bathing using a bucket - here are tips for living on 15% of the amount you usually use. Try out this challenge as World Water Day is observed next week.

Divorcees in S'pore find new ways to deal with breaking up

From a divorcee club to trash-the-dress parties, people are turning to various ways to survive the split.

The reinvention of Rui En: How the actress took charge of her life after a year that 'broke' her

Her pet cat died and there was her father's heart attack health scare. 

Ex-user recalls secret drug parties in hotel rooms, condos and HDB flats

The parties were often organised by children of wealthy families. 

