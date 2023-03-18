This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 18

Updated
Published
50 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

How scammers are using AI bots like ChatGPT

Within Dark Web forums, there has been chatter about how to exploit ChatGPT to enhance scams in the form of phishing.

READ MORE HERE

Tourists flock to north-eastern Thailand as sacred Buddhist stupa emerges from Mekong River

The stupa toppled into the Mekong in 1847 and was submerged completely as the river changed course over the years.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s wife says she’s suffering from anxiety after brutal attack on him

Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose says she's "traumatised" by the attack against her husband.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to pilot new type of public rental housing with own room, shared facilities

It will be rolled out at the former Anderson Junior College hostel in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at the end of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Jacky Cheung preparing for new concerts, including a stop in Singapore, within the next six months

His latest Mandarin single, Another Ten Years, was released on Feb 23.

READ MORE HERE

Woman linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash charged with dangerous driving

Phoo Yi Lin allegedly drove the white BMW M4 in Tanjong Pagar Road at a speed of 109kmh.

READ MORE HERE

Shipping giant Evergreen to give staff 11-month mid-year bonus after massive year-end payout

This comes after up to 52 months' year-end bonuses were given out in December 2022.

READ MORE HERE

I ate a tarantula for dinner once. It wasn’t so bad

Travel correspondent Clara Lock is squeamish about bugs when they are alive and crawling, but will gladly eat them when they are cooked and seasoned.

Fried crickets seasoned with tom yum flavouring actually turn out quite tasty, says Clara Lock.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top