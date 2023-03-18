This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 18

How scammers are using AI bots like ChatGPT
Within Dark Web forums, there has been chatter about how to exploit ChatGPT to enhance scams in the form of phishing.
Tourists flock to north-eastern Thailand as sacred Buddhist stupa emerges from Mekong River
The stupa toppled into the Mekong in 1847 and was submerged completely as the river changed course over the years.
Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s wife says she’s suffering from anxiety after brutal attack on him
Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose says she's "traumatised" by the attack against her husband.
HDB to pilot new type of public rental housing with own room, shared facilities
It will be rolled out at the former Anderson Junior College hostel in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at the end of 2023.
Jacky Cheung preparing for new concerts, including a stop in Singapore, within the next six months
Woman linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash charged with dangerous driving
Phoo Yi Lin allegedly drove the white BMW M4 in Tanjong Pagar Road at a speed of 109kmh.
Shipping giant Evergreen to give staff 11-month mid-year bonus after massive year-end payout
I ate a tarantula for dinner once. It wasn’t so bad
Fried crickets seasoned with tom yum flavouring actually turn out quite tasty, says Clara Lock.