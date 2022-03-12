This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads. 

Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15

From March 15, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five at any one time.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans with spouses who have family ties in Ukraine doing all they can to help

They are supporting their spouses who are deeply worried about their families back home in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

The war in Ukraine: An explainer for young readers

Right now, all around the world, newspaper headlines and television clips all seem to be talking about one thing: Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Learn about the conflict in this explainer for children aged 10 and up.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Noise from neighbours caused woman to quit job, move out

She decided to fork out $1,200 to rent a bedroom in a landed house elsewhere with her husband last month. 

READ MORE HERE

He lost over $1 million to gambling and his fiancee left him one month before wedding

At the peak of his addiction, he was betting $20,000 to $30,000 a day.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions

Cleaning specialist shares guidelines on how to clean and disinfect the isolation room after a Covid-19 patient exits from the Home Recovery Programme.

Many Covid-19 patients are recovering at home. How should their meals be handed to them? Should their bedsheets be washed separately?

READ MORE HERE

What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19

There is no evidence that coconut water will cure one of Covid-19, said a dietitian.

READ MORE HERE

Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

Le Le, who is almost seven months old, weighs about 16kg.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top