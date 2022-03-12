This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
From March 15, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five at any one time.
S'poreans with spouses who have family ties in Ukraine doing all they can to help
They are supporting their spouses who are deeply worried about their families back home in Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine: An explainer for young readers
Right now, all around the world, newspaper headlines and television clips all seem to be talking about one thing: Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Learn about the conflict in this explainer for children aged 10 and up.
Noise from neighbours caused woman to quit job, move out
She decided to fork out $1,200 to rent a bedroom in a landed house elsewhere with her husband last month.
He lost over $1 million to gambling and his fiancee left him one month before wedding
Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions
Many Covid-19 patients are recovering at home. How should their meals be handed to them? Should their bedsheets be washed separately?