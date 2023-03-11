This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 11

98 Rolex watches given to long-serving employees of Paradise Group

Others received gifts such as Suisse gold bars.

Paralympic swimmer in stand-off over guide dog at Rocky Master outlet

Guide dogs are approved and allowed in halal-certified premises, according to a Muis advisory.

‘Charles & Keith girl’ Zoe Gabriel on life before and after her new-found fame

TikTok teen-turned-model says the incident on social media has brought her family closer together.

'How could an explosion like this happen?': Worker on Audi service centre blast

About 100 people were evacuated and one person was injured on Tuesday morning.

Lee Hsien Yang hints at never returning to S'pore, says unlikely he will see his sister again

He said his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, is now extremely unwell.

Illegal diesel sold from carparks and industrial estates

The operators are doing business in areas such as Tampines and Pioneer.

Premium Economy: 10 places in Toa Payoh for affordable, tasty eats

From heritage handmade snacks to fruity rojak, Toa Payoh is dotted with delicious gems.

Recall the slap? Oscars team prepares for anything

After actor Will Smith’s infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock convulsed Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony last year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team for the first time. This year's ceremony takes place on Monday.

