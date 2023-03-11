This week's top reads from The Straits Times, March 11

98 Rolex watches given to long-serving employees of Paradise Group
Paralympic swimmer in stand-off over guide dog at Rocky Master outlet
Guide dogs are approved and allowed in halal-certified premises, according to a Muis advisory.
‘Charles & Keith girl’ Zoe Gabriel on life before and after her new-found fame
TikTok teen-turned-model says the incident on social media has brought her family closer together.
'How could an explosion like this happen?': Worker on Audi service centre blast
Lee Hsien Yang hints at never returning to S'pore, says unlikely he will see his sister again
Illegal diesel sold from carparks and industrial estates
Premium Economy: 10 places in Toa Payoh for affordable, tasty eats
From heritage handmade snacks to fruity rojak, Toa Payoh is dotted with delicious gems.
Recall the slap? Oscars team prepares for anything
After actor Will Smith’s infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock convulsed Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony last year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team for the first time. This year's ceremony takes place on Monday.