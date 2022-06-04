This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
NDP 2022 will open to public with ticketed shows after 2 years
Two ticketed previews as well as National Education shows open to Primary 5 pupils will be back.
$72.27 for chicken? FairPrice says packet contains two organic chickens
The photo began circulating just a day before Malaysia's chicken ban kicked in on Wednesday.
Pump prices hit new highs: 10 ways to shave your fuel bill
Pump prices in Singapore have hit new highs, with the costliest grade above $4 a litre. Use these efficient driving tips to lower your fuel bill.
Johnny Depp's career is in a slump - and it's not because of Amber Heard
His glory days are over and he needs to reinvent himself as an actor, says film correspondent John Lui.
Centrepoint kids and Yaohan: Book captures S'pore's 1980s 'mall generation'
Author describes book as heritage project that captures S'pore's post-independence, contemporary history largely set in the 1980s.
Athletics: Singapore and Japan tipped as front runners in bid to host World C'ships
Singapore Athletics will be beefing up existing facilities, regardless of bid's success.
'If I die, then I die': Boatmen braved fire to ensure nobody was trapped in yacht
About a dozen boatmen rushed to help when yacht anchored at Marina at Keppel Bay caught fire on Monday.