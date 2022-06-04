This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 4

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

NDP 2022 will open to public with ticketed shows after 2 years

Two ticketed previews as well as National Education shows open to Primary 5 pupils will be back.

$72.27 for chicken? FairPrice says packet contains two organic chickens

The photo began circulating just a day before Malaysia's chicken ban kicked in on Wednesday.

Pump prices hit new highs: 10 ways to shave your fuel bill

Pump prices in Singapore have hit new highs, with the costliest grade above $4 a litre. Use these efficient driving tips to lower your fuel bill.

Johnny Depp's career is in a slump - and it's not because of Amber Heard

His glory days are over and he needs to reinvent himself as an actor, says film correspondent John Lui.

Centrepoint kids and Yaohan: Book captures S'pore's 1980s 'mall generation'

Author describes book as heritage project that captures S'pore's post-independence, contemporary history largely set in the 1980s.

Athletics: Singapore and Japan tipped as front runners in bid to host World C'ships

Singapore Athletics will be beefing up existing facilities, regardless of bid's success.

'If I die, then I die': Boatmen braved fire to ensure nobody was trapped in yacht

About a dozen boatmen rushed to help when yacht anchored at Marina at Keppel Bay caught fire on Monday.

Groomsman molested and sexually assaulted friend's bride after wedding dinner

The woman was assaulted while she was sleeping in a bridal suite.

