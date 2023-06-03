This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 3, 2023

Stricter rules for diners who don’t return trays and crockery from June 1: What you need to know

Can you leave behind tissues, empty drink cans or food scraps on the table? Here is what you need to know.

New MRT trains with more space, larger windows to run on North-South, East-West lines from June 4

The cabins of these trains are designed with more open spaces to accommodate wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers, as well as ergonomic perch seats.

Nepali sherpa saves Malaysian climber in rare Everest ‘death zone’ rescue

Mr Gelje Sherpa said he convinced his client to give up his summit attempt and descend the mountain, saying it was important for him to rescue the climber.

What to do if your passport or phone is lost while on holiday

Actions to take include making a report at a local police station and wiping out a phone’s memory via apps.

‘Why is your client smiling?’ Judge asks lawyer of voyeur who filmed women

Darren Yeo Wei Hong, who committed the offences between 2013 and 2015, distributed some of the videos to others whom he knew might know the victims.

Premium Economy: 8 great eats at Chinatown Complex

Traditional fare you should try include Cantonese honey crackers and Teochew porridge.

The Shangri-La Dialogue at 20

Two decades on, Asia’s premier security forum is a barometer of the US-China relationship, says the writer. 

Actress Rebecca Lim’s father, who inspired family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen, dies at 68

Rebecca and her father enjoyed a close relationship, and he was present during her wedding to Mr Matthew Webster in November 2022.

