This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 25

Girl, 11, the first child with rare eye tumour in S'pore to get invasive radiation therapy

In Singapore, interstitial brachytherapy has not been done on the eye before, and she would be the second child to have the treatment.

Coffee shop in Yishun sold for $40 million, in second such sale this year

Earlier this month, a coffee shop in Tampines was bought over for a record $41.68 million.

Torque Shop: Preparing car for long road trips

Driving to KL or Penang? Start with a thorough check of tyres and brakes. Then move on to these often forgotten but important details.

Play it again, iPod

Apple's music player may have become a dinosaur, but it will always have a place close to her heart, says Olivia Ho.

Vincent Ng returns to acting after almost 10 years

The wushu champion will be appearing in an action movie and has signed a two-year contract with a S'pore media company.

Colourful mandarin fish spotted in S'pore waters for first time

The fish species is not known to be found naturally in the Republic.

Lecturer quit job to ferry his autistic son around: 'My world circles around him'

He likens special needs parenting to building a long runway for his son. 

Migrant worker advocate whose work pass was not renewed made misleading public posts: MOM

Mr Zakir Hossain Khokan has returned to Bangladesh after working in Singapore's construction sector for nearly two decades.

