This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 24, 2023

S’pore economy gets boost from shows by stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Jacky Cheung
Digital travel platform Agoda has observed an 8.7-time search increase for accommodations in Singapore during Coldplay’s concert series in January 2024.
FairPrice to count on shoppers’ honesty at self-checkout counters when bag charge kicks in
Customers at self-checkout counters have to scan a barcode themselves for the plastic bag charge.
OceanGate co-founder hits back at James Cameron over Titan submersible
Mr Guillermo Sohnlein said he and Mr Stockton Rush, who piloted the vessel during its ill-fated trip to the Titanic, put safety first when they co-founded OceanGate.
Common drop-off points for school buses: Parents voice safety concerns
The measure is one of several announced by MOE to address a persistent shortage of school bus drivers.
Food delivery rider offering illegal hitch rides did not have working speedometer or shoes
One motorcycle did not have grab rails, which made staying on the bike tricky for the pillion rider.
Moving from financial stability to financial abundance takes S'poreans 32.3 years: Study
Only 22 per cent of respondents in the study believe intergenerational wealth transfer and succession planning should begin while they are still living and working.
S’porean says $7,000 charged to his credit card without his knowledge during Bali trip
The payment was made to a telecommunications store about 80km away from where he was staying.
‘I don’t mind when people laugh at me’: Automotive entrepreneur
Kim Wah Boon ignored detractors to build Dickson Group, a one-stop automotive centre, as Wong Kim Hoh finds out.