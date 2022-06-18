This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 18

Updated
Published
49 sec ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads

Some AMK residents dismayed by top-up for Sers replacement units

Experts suggest offering replacement flats on a shorter lease, or bundling Lease Buyback Scheme in replacement units.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore resident buys entire floor of Suntec Tower 2 for $38.8m

The buyer liked the unblocked view of Marina Bay and the well-thought-out renovation.

READ MORE HERE

How a man with a mental disability was cheated of $200,000

The reality is that people with special needs may not be able to appreciate how such assets can help them when their parents or guardians are dead.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Coffee versus tea: When it comes to health, which one wins?

A look back at studies on the benefits of both beverages even as a new one says your morning cup of coffee may be linked to a lower risk of dying.

READ MORE HERE

Adults to clock 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week under new guidelines

Activities can be incorporated into their daily lives, such as walking to get food instead of getting it delivered.

READ MORE HERE

Furore in India over S'porean police officer accused of cheating 2 ex-wives; he refutes claims

He has denied the allegations, saying the families of his ex-wives are just looking to tarnish his reputation.

READ MORE HERE

Farewell, Campbell Wilson: Scoot CEO on 10 years of clear skies and crises

He looks back on his time with the low-cost carrier before joining Air India as its chief executive.

READ MORE HERE

Tesla lays off S'pore country manager after Musk warns of global job cuts

Sources say Tesla Singapore will not have a country manager after Christopher Bousigues' role was chosen to be eliminated.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top