This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads
Some AMK residents dismayed by top-up for Sers replacement units
Experts suggest offering replacement flats on a shorter lease, or bundling Lease Buyback Scheme in replacement units.
S'pore resident buys entire floor of Suntec Tower 2 for $38.8m
The buyer liked the unblocked view of Marina Bay and the well-thought-out renovation.
How a man with a mental disability was cheated of $200,000
The reality is that people with special needs may not be able to appreciate how such assets can help them when their parents or guardians are dead.
Coffee versus tea: When it comes to health, which one wins?
A look back at studies on the benefits of both beverages even as a new one says your morning cup of coffee may be linked to a lower risk of dying.
Adults to clock 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week under new guidelines
Activities can be incorporated into their daily lives, such as walking to get food instead of getting it delivered.
Furore in India over S'porean police officer accused of cheating 2 ex-wives; he refutes claims
He has denied the allegations, saying the families of his ex-wives are just looking to tarnish his reputation.
Farewell, Campbell Wilson: Scoot CEO on 10 years of clear skies and crises
He looks back on his time with the low-cost carrier before joining Air India as its chief executive.
Tesla lays off S'pore country manager after Musk warns of global job cuts
Sources say Tesla Singapore will not have a country manager after Christopher Bousigues' role was chosen to be eliminated.