This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 17, 2023

At least 2 Android users lose close to $100k of CPF savings in June in malware-related scams

The police reminded the public of the dangers of downloading apps from third-party or dubious sites.

George Goh defends eligibility to run for president, has team to gauge qualifications

His team advised him that the “stable of companies which he manages, taken together, would enable him to qualify”.

‘I can only keep crying’: Grand-uncle of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

He said his grand-nephew was hoping to help his parents and younger brother escape their life of poverty in Tamil Nadu.

When bungalow owners are house rich but cash poor

These “asset rich” owners could still feel the pinch if they have insufficient cash savings to meet living expenses.

SMU law undergrad goes missing while holidaying alone in Taiwan, body later found drifting at sea

She had gone on a solo trip to Taiwan in April to celebrate the end of her exams.

Durians in claw machines and hair salons: Why are durians here, there and everywhere in S’pore?

Optimal weather conditions and more farms with fruit-bearing trees are among the reasons for an abundant supply of the fruit.

Coldplay to play unprecedented four nights at National Stadium in January 2024

Tickets priced from $68 will go on sale on June 19 for pre-sales and June 20 for general sales.

Missile threats, scandals and becoming an accidental TV star: Reflections on 8 years in S. Korea

South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon looks back at the challenges and surprises as her eight-year posting in Seoul comes to an end.

