This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 11

From new homes to a new 'island': 7 things about S'pore's long-term plan for next 50 years

A wider variety of home types, new parks and heritage corridors are among upcoming plans.

More men in S'pore staying home to look after their families

Observers say the trend points to greater gender equality.

9-year-old's intestine punctured after she swallowed magnetic balls

Magnetic forces caused the 3-5mm balls to push and pull against one another, constricting her intestine and puncturing it.

A road trip in Malaysia yields plenty of pleasant (and not so pleasant) surprises

Journalist Louisa Lim and her husband reunited with her in-laws after more than two years. 

askST: How much will it cost to watch the EPL?

You'll pay less - if you watch only EPL.

Sleaze, songs and shiok eats at Orchard Towers

The building, with its R-rated repute, is home to a bar with a local rock band and a cafe  serving cheap and good food.

Top outdoor playgrounds in Singapore: The kids' choice awards

Energetic kids enjoy playgrounds with challenging elements. Head to where the slides are "super fast" and a Wild West-themed centrepiece is "scary slanted" during the June holidays.

A cancer trial's unexpected result: Remission in every patient

For 18 people with rectal cancer, the outcome led to “happy tears”.

