This week's top reads from The Straits Times, June 10, 2023

S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses

The Singapore Turf Club, which employs about 350 people, will run its last race on Oct, 5, 2024.

Economist, sportsman and poet: 6 things about SM Tharman, who will run for president

Those who worked with him called him “one of the best economic minds in Singapore”.

Most households remain financially sound in Q1, with net worth up 8.2%: SingStat

But financial advisers worry there could be a recession and people could lose their jobs and face difficulties meeting mortgage payments.

Poor image of logistics among the young in S'pore worsens talent crunch

Experts said young people need to know that logistics and supply-chain management are expansive fields that go beyond shipping and basic goods handling.

Work remotely from Phuket at $780 a month? S’pore start-up offers digital nomads furnished spaces

Homa’s development in Phuket has facilities such as a co-working space, rooftop pool, gym and restaurant.

Get involved in phased, 3-year revamp of the National Museum’s permanent galleries

The museum said it hopes to explore ways to make its collection accessible to a wider audience through engagements with stakeholders and the public.

Clifford Pier turns 90: From landing point to heritage gem

Located on a site that dates back to 1819, the architectural and historical landmark had a vital role in Singapore’s maritime past.

‘Everything changed’: The war arrives on Russians’ doorstep

Shebekino, a Russian town of 40,000 just 9km from the border, has effectively become a new part of the front line.

Johor police nab two over incident involving S’pore travellers chased by fake cops in a car

The police are on the lookout for a third suspect who is still at large.

5 refreshing drink recipes to keep you hydrated

How about beating the heat with some cucumber lemon tonic or passionfruit green tea?

