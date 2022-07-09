This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Many questions around killing of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Why heart disease in women is so often missed or dismissed
Women often hesitate to get help because they tend to have more subtle symptoms than men.
'I'm so moved, my knees have gone soft': Tanya Chua's big night at Golden Melody Awards
Her Best Female Singer (Mandarin) award win - her fourth - meant she now holds the most number of wins in the category.
Johor Bahru day trip guide: New dog cafe, art gallery, karaoke joint and more
Thinking of a quick trip across the Causeway this weekend? Here's where you can get fluffy cakes and relax in cafes just minutes from the immigration checkpoint.
So tickled by toilet posters, they studied them
When Keri Matwick and Kelsi Matwick came to Singapore in 2018, one thing that caught their eye was toilet etiquette posters featuring the use of comics.
Influencer accused of infidelity fails to stop court order for correspondence with 2 men
Ms Rachel Wong had appealed against a State Courts' order to provide documents to Ms Olivia Wu, whom she is suing for defamation.
Crypto billionaire Zhu Su's good class bungalows may be up for sale after collapse of Three Arrows
The market is pondering the fate of at least 2 GCBs belonging to the Three Arrows Capital co-founder and his family.
Hot Bods: 'I try not to over-order when I am eating out'
Meet this week's hot bods - financial services consultant Xiao Xiaoling, 28, and Mr Azizul Kamal, 34, contracts manager.