This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 9

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Many questions around killing of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Was he acting alone, or was there a larger conspiracy?

READ MORE HERE

Why heart disease in women is so often missed or dismissed

Women often hesitate to get help because they tend to have more subtle symptoms than men.

READ MORE HERE

'I'm so moved, my knees have gone soft': Tanya Chua's big night at Golden Melody Awards

Her Best Female Singer (Mandarin) award win - her fourth - meant she now holds the most number of wins in the category.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Johor Bahru day trip guide: New dog cafe, art gallery, karaoke joint and more

There are new sights to see, things to do and food to relish across the Causeway. Here's five of them we think are worth checking out.

Thinking of a quick trip across the Causeway this weekend? Here's where you can get fluffy cakes and relax in cafes just minutes from the immigration checkpoint.

READ MORE HERE

So tickled by toilet posters, they studied them

When Keri Matwick and Kelsi Matwick came to Singapore in 2018, one thing that caught their eye was toilet etiquette posters featuring the use of comics.

READ MORE HERE

Influencer accused of infidelity fails to stop court order for correspondence with 2 men

Ms Rachel Wong had appealed against a State Courts' order to provide documents to Ms Olivia Wu, whom she is suing for defamation.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto billionaire Zhu Su's good class bungalows may be up for sale after collapse of Three Arrows

The market is pondering the fate of at least 2 GCBs belonging to the Three Arrows Capital co-founder and his family.

READ MORE HERE

Hot Bods: 'I try not to over-order when I am eating out'

Meet this week's hot bods - financial services consultant Xiao Xiaoling, 28, and Mr Azizul Kamal, 34, contracts manager.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top