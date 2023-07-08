This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 8, 2023

Updated
Published
30 min ago

About 67,000 people have signed up for Healthier SG since registration started

Registration opened for those aged 60 years and above on July 5.

‘She was one in a million’: NZ couple’s 40-year search for S’porean amah’s family and gravesite

The couple will be returning to Singapore in December and hope to meet Mrs Wong’s family.

Gold bars, Rolex watches: Firms give out generous long service awards, but these may not be enough

Despite the generosity of long service awards, experts are sceptical about whether they will convince employees, especially younger ones, to stay.

Presumption of guilt clause for high-rise littering kicks in from July: What you need to know

How much time do flat owners have to prove that they did not commit the offence?

Prominent economist Lim Chong Yah dies, aged 91

He served as chairman of the National Wages Council for 29 years and held the title of Emeritus Professor at both NUS and NTU.

Late singer Coco Lee’s mum tried acupuncture as a last-ditch attempt to save her life

Lee's sister also urged the public not to speculate on her cause of death.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has brought out the worst in all of us

What was supposed to be a happy occasion has snowballed into an ugly reality, says the writer.

‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online

Three of them say they have been betrayed not only by the perpetrator, but also by those whom he sent the videos to.

