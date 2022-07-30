This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 30

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Ongoing BTO projects affected by Covid-19 to be ready in 2 to 3 years

More than 7,200 flats were completed in the first half of this year.

READ MORE HERE

Clarke Quay to have day and night offerings in 2023 after year-long revamp

New tenants will offer day activities as well as breakfast and lunch options when the revamp is completed.

READ MORE HERE

Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery

A persistent cough may also be due to sinusitis, asthma and bronchitis, or an irritation of a nerve in the throat.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Serving up cell-based pork dumplings, cricket cookies to fight climate change

Innovators are growing animal cells in bioreactors, making plant-based meats and unlocking new proteins through fermentation.

READ MORE HERE

The pitfalls of sharing a property

If you have a property that you want to give to your children, you should consider the implications before you hand over shares to them.

READ MORE HERE

Littering still a problem in Singapore, data shows

Trash hot spots are heartland areas such as bus stops, pavements, parks and places near eateries.

READ MORE HERE

Students do better when their parents get involved in school activities

A new study points to a positive correlation between parent involvement and students’ cognitive, behavioural and emotional engagement.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean singer Joel Tan to retire stage name Gentle Bones by year-end

The singer is one of the most streamed Singaporean artistes on Spotify.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top