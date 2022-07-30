This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Ongoing BTO projects affected by Covid-19 to be ready in 2 to 3 years
Clarke Quay to have day and night offerings in 2023 after year-long revamp
New tenants will offer day activities as well as breakfast and lunch options when the revamp is completed.
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
A persistent cough may also be due to sinusitis, asthma and bronchitis, or an irritation of a nerve in the throat.
Serving up cell-based pork dumplings, cricket cookies to fight climate change
Innovators are growing animal cells in bioreactors, making plant-based meats and unlocking new proteins through fermentation.
The pitfalls of sharing a property
If you have a property that you want to give to your children, you should consider the implications before you hand over shares to them.
Littering still a problem in Singapore, data shows
Trash hot spots are heartland areas such as bus stops, pavements, parks and places near eateries.
Students do better when their parents get involved in school activities
A new study points to a positive correlation between parent involvement and students’ cognitive, behavioural and emotional engagement.